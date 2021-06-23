Feedback

Personal Beef Turns Into Brutal Fight At Oklahoma City Fast Food Joint

By Anna Gallegos

June 23, 2021

Cafe Food Fight
Photo: Getty Images

One woman ended up in the hospital after a trip with her sister to an Oklahoma City Popeyes turned violent.

Teonna and Karvonnie Wilson went to the Popeyes on NW 23rd Street to grab a bite to eat after running errands. After the sisters placed their order in the drive-thru, they noticed that the employee at the window was someone they previously had problems with.

"She was like 'What if I don't give y'all's money?' I was like 'You're going to give me my money," Karvonnie told KFOR as she recounted the incident.

When the sisters pulled out of the drive-thru, they said the employee chased down their car and then things got physical. It's unclear if the sisters or the employee started the fight, but then the restaurant's manager got involved.

The sisters say the manager started hitting them with a wet floor sign, but the manager told Oklahoma City police officers that he was trying to break up the fight.

"I know that they had a beef already and they clearly didn’t like one another,” M.Sgt. Gary Knight told the TV station.

Karvonnie had to go to the emergency room to stitch up her injuries. Now the sisters have hired a lawyer and plan on suing the Popeyes location.

The employee has since been fired and faces assault and battery charges. She blames the sisters for starting the fight, claiming that they threw something at her in the drive-thru.

Chat About Personal Beef Turns Into Brutal Fight At Oklahoma City Fast Food Joint

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.