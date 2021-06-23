Teens Cause Fire In Provo With Illegal Fireworks Mere Feet From A Home

Two teenagers are now facing charges after lighting an illegal firework, reported 2 KUTV.

The teens have not been identified because of their age, but they both face misdemeanor charges as well as up to $3,000 in restitution.

The teens launched the firework in a field which caused a fire in the foothills of Provo on Monday.

According to Fire Chief Jim Miguel, firefighters arrived quickly to the scene and put the fire out. The fire had reached within 150 feet of a house on Mile High Drive.

Miguel explained that the calm winds on Monday night worked in their favor.

Miguel said there is a zero tolerance policy for shooting fireworks in areas that are restricted as well as having illegal fireworks, such as bottle rockets. He said:

"These are not toys; the problem with them when you light them into the air is you lose all accountability for when they are going to land."

Miguel said that every firefighter in the city will be on duty between July 2nd and July 5th patrolling the city to ensure everyone is following the rules.

Miguel said:

"Our slogan is, 'just because you can, doesn't mean you should- but if you must, take it to a park,'"