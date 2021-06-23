There's A $10K Treasure Hunt Underway In Utah And It Could Be Yours

Have you ever wanted to go on a real life treasure hunt? Well, now you can.

Somewhere in Utah, just off of a hiking trail in the wilderness, there is a treasure with $10,000 in cash waiting for you to find it, reported ABC 4.

The organizers, John Maxim and David Cline told ABC that their hunt, which was self-funded, has gained national attention.

Some people are flying in from as far away as Hawaii and Atlanta just to search for the prize.

Clues are sent out on social media.

Cline explained:

"The whole idea was last year, you know, people had just been locked inside for like a long time so we wanted to do something fun for the community to safely get outside and do something and so we just cooked this whole idea up."

The hunt started with a video of the burial, though the spot in the video isn't actually where the money is, along with an image of a clue and a cryptic poem.