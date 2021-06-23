This Is The Most Popular Vehicle In Missouri

Buying a car is not the easiest purchase to make right now. The price of both new and used vehicles has been skyrocketing lately, and some used cars are being sold for amounts over the original sticker price.

If you want to avoid not finding a car to purchase, you might want to steer away from the most desired car in your state.

So, what is the most popular car in Missouri?

Insurify, an insurance comparison website, used its database of 2.9 million car insurance applications to determine which vehicles are the most popular in each state.

According to the study, the most popular car in Missouri is the Ford F-Series Pickup.

The Ford F-Series Pickup was the most popular car in the country. Other states that favor the Ford pickup truck are Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wyoming

Here is what the report said about the Ford F-Series Pickup:

"Ford F-Series Pickup trucks picked up steam this past year. This highly-rated, affordable and sturdy series of pickups made here in the USA is the vehicle of choice for 18 states. While Insurify identified the Ford F-Series as the most popular pickup truck in the United States, it’s also claimed the top spot as the overall most popular car in the nation.

According to Insurify, here are the most popular cars in America:

Ford F-Series Honda Accord Honda Civic Nissan Altima Toyota Corolla Chevrolet Silverado Chevrolet Malibu Chevrolet Impala Toyota Tacoma Honda CR-V

To see the most popular cars in every state, click here.