This Is The Most Popular Vehicle In Wisconsin

Buying a car is not the easiest purchase to make right now. The price of both new and used vehicles has been skyrocketing lately, and some used cars are being sold for amounts over the original sticker price.

If you want to avoid not finding a car to purchase, you might want to steer away from the most desired car in your state.

So, what is the most popular car in Wisconsin?

Insurify, an insurance comparison website, used its database of 2.9 million car insurance applications to determine which vehicles are the most popular in each state.

According to the study, the most popular car in Wisconsin is the Honda Civic.

The Honda Civic was the third most popular car in the country. Other states that favor the civic are Arizona, California, Illinois, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Washington.

Here is what the report said about the Honda Civic:

"This sporty sedan is a favorite on the West Coast and in the Great Lakes region in the United States. The Honda Civic moved up one spot from last year's rankings, and it's not hard to see why. With five models in the Civic family, ranging from the classic coupe to the Type R Limited Edition, fuel efficiency for days, and relatively low base prices, the Civic's appeal is well-earned."

According to Insurify, here are the most popular cars in America:

Ford F-Series Honda Accord Honda Civic Nissan Altima Toyota Corolla Chevrolet Silverado Chevrolet Malibu Chevrolet Impala Toyota Tacoma Honda CR-V

To see the most popular cars in every state, click here.