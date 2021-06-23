Feedback

This Las Vegas Local Is Helping Dogs Get Exercise In Extreme Summer Heat

By Ginny Reese

June 23, 2021

It's no secret that the hot summer weather is brutal. So, how can you help your four-legged friends get some exercise without torturing them in the summer heat?

It's important for your pups to get adequate exercise to live a healthy life, but it's too hot to take them out for a run. So, one Las Vegas local has a solution, reported News 3 Las Vegas.

Ray Santopietro has a mobile dog gym called "RUN DAWG."

He said:

"It is a mobile dog gym. We exercise dogs in a climate-controlled environment in a safe environment on non-motorized treadmills. I like to keep it under 78 degrees – somewhere between 70 and 78. We have three air conditioners working in here for the extra heat."

RUN DAWG just started up a little less than two weeks ago and Santopietro has already seen about 25 dogs.

He explained:

"We’ve had everything from Chihuahuas, small ones, we had a Great Dane on here. It is safe because ultimately, it is a non-motorized treadmill. A motorized treadmill has a little bit of a danger factor because a dog is being forced to run – they could very easily go off the back."

Click here to learn more about RUN DAWG.

