This Las Vegas Local Is Helping Dogs Get Exercise In Extreme Summer Heat

It's no secret that the hot summer weather is brutal. So, how can you help your four-legged friends get some exercise without torturing them in the summer heat?

It's important for your pups to get adequate exercise to live a healthy life, but it's too hot to take them out for a run. So, one Las Vegas local has a solution, reported News 3 Las Vegas.

Ray Santopietro has a mobile dog gym called "RUN DAWG."

He said:

"It is a mobile dog gym. We exercise dogs in a climate-controlled environment in a safe environment on non-motorized treadmills. I like to keep it under 78 degrees – somewhere between 70 and 78. We have three air conditioners working in here for the extra heat."

RUN DAWG just started up a little less than two weeks ago and Santopietro has already seen about 25 dogs.

He explained:

"We’ve had everything from Chihuahuas, small ones, we had a Great Dane on here. It is safe because ultimately, it is a non-motorized treadmill. A motorized treadmill has a little bit of a danger factor because a dog is being forced to run – they could very easily go off the back."

