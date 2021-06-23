Twitter Reacts To Lakers Star Alex Caruso's Arrest

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Alex Caruso was arrested while visiting his hometown on Tuesday (June 22).

Caruso, an alum of Texas A&M and native of College Station, Texas, was arrested by Texas A&M University Police and booked into Brazos County Jail on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to arrest records on the Brazos County Jail's website.

According to the jail records, Caruso was released on a bond of $3,000, which included $522 paid for the drug paraphernalia charge.

News of Caruso's arrest was made public on Tuesday night and numerous NBA fans, media members and players reacted on Twitter, leading to the point guard's last name trending on the website.