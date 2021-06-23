Will Utah Host Another Winter Olympics?

The world's attention is currently on the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo, but there's a battle going on for sites of future Winter Games, reported Deseret News.

The Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games announced a bid last fall to host the games sometime around 2030 or 2034.

Some major developments have taken place in Utah's hope for hosting.

So what's changed?

The new chairwoman of the committee is a former Olympian. Catherine Raney Norman is a speedskater who competed in four Olympics, including Utah's 2002 Winter Olympics. This move will likely enhance the bid.

Governor Spencer Cox said:

"This really is about celebrating the athletes. It’s not about us, not about our egos, not about governors or mayors or anybody else."

In addition to Norman, there are other athletes on the committee as well. Olympic alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn, Olympic speedskater Apolo Ohno, and Paralympic alpine skier Monte Meier were all named to the committee's governing board.

Though there is no decision yet as to whether or not Utah will host an Olympics, Governor Cox said that hosting would be a "catalyst" for changes int eh community that put Salt Lake city and Utah in a more competitive position.