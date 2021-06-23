Feedback

Will Utah Host Another Winter Olympics?

By Ginny Reese

June 23, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

The world's attention is currently on the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo, but there's a battle going on for sites of future Winter Games, reported Deseret News.

The Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games announced a bid last fall to host the games sometime around 2030 or 2034.

Some major developments have taken place in Utah's hope for hosting.

So what's changed?

The new chairwoman of the committee is a former Olympian. Catherine Raney Norman is a speedskater who competed in four Olympics, including Utah's 2002 Winter Olympics. This move will likely enhance the bid.

Governor Spencer Cox said:

"This really is about celebrating the athletes. It’s not about us, not about our egos, not about governors or mayors or anybody else."

In addition to Norman, there are other athletes on the committee as well. Olympic alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn, Olympic speedskater Apolo Ohno, and Paralympic alpine skier Monte Meier were all named to the committee's governing board.

Though there is no decision yet as to whether or not Utah will host an Olympics, Governor Cox said that hosting would be a "catalyst" for changes int eh community that put Salt Lake city and Utah in a more competitive position.

Chat About Will Utah Host Another Winter Olympics?

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.