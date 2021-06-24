7 Bars Are On Board For The Upcoming 'Friends' Bar Crawl In Cleveland
By Kelly Fisher
June 24, 2021
Oh. My. God.
Mark your calendar, Friends fans.
There’s a Cleveland-based bar crawl coming up with a theme in honor of the hit NBC sitcom.
Friends premiered in 1994, running for 10 seasons and remaining one of the most popular award-winning sitcoms today. It starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc, along with other lovable cast members. Everyone reconnected for a reunion special that released on HBO Max last month.
The upcoming bar crawl raises money for A Special Wish, a nonprofit organization aiming to grant wishes of people younger than 21 who face life-threatening disorders and illnesses, according to the organization’s Facebook page.
A Special Wish is calling on Friends fans to “PIVOT” to Tremont for the bar crawl on July 24.
These are the participating bars:
- The Treehouse, at 820 College Ave.
- Hi and Dry, at 2221 Professor Ave.
- Dante Next Door, at 2247 Professor Ave.
- CODA, at 2247 Professor Ave.
- Post 58, at 2442 Professor Ave.
- Edison’s Pub, at 2373 Professor Ave.
- Flying Monkey Pub, at 819 Jefferson Ave.
A Special Wish says:
“Bar crawlers can join Team Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Joey, Phoebe or even Gunther!
“Tickets are $25 (plus a handling fee) and will include a Friend’s themed t-shirt to rock throughout the crawl, a suggested route pass, signature drink specials at each bar, and a special prize at the finish line (The Treehouse patio). All ticket proceeds benefit ASW Cleveland!”
Find more info and buy tickets here.
