Feedback

7 Bars Are On Board For The Upcoming 'Friends' Bar Crawl In Cleveland

By Kelly Fisher

June 24, 2021

Friends
Photo: Getty Images

Oh. My. God.

Mark your calendar, Friends fans.

There’s a Cleveland-based bar crawl coming up with a theme in honor of the hit NBC sitcom.

Friends premiered in 1994, running for 10 seasons and remaining one of the most popular award-winning sitcoms today. It starred Jennifer AnistonCourteney CoxLisa KudrowDavid SchwimmerMatthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc, along with other lovable cast members. Everyone reconnected for a reunion special that released on HBO Max last month.

The upcoming bar crawl raises money for A Special Wish, a nonprofit organization aiming to grant wishes of people younger than 21 who face life-threatening disorders and illnesses, according to the organization’s Facebook page.

A Special Wish is calling on Friends fans to “PIVOT” to Tremont for the bar crawl on July 24.

These are the participating bars:

A Special Wish says:

“Bar crawlers can join Team Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Joey, Phoebe or even Gunther!
“Tickets are $25 (plus a handling fee) and will include a Friend’s themed t-shirt to rock throughout the crawl, a suggested route pass, signature drink specials at each bar, and a special prize at the finish line (The Treehouse patio). All ticket proceeds benefit ASW Cleveland!”

Find more info and buy tickets here.

“PIVOT” to Tremont on July 24th for a F•R•I•E•N•D•S Charity Bar Crawl! 🍻 Participating bars include The Treehouse, Hi...

Posted by A Special Wish Cleveland Chapter on Friday, June 18, 2021

Chat About 7 Bars Are On Board For The Upcoming 'Friends' Bar Crawl In Cleveland

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.