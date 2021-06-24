Can You Guess The Most Common Tattoo People Get In Oklahoma?

Oklahoma was the very last state in the U.S. to legalize tattoos in 2006, and in the last 15 years, tattoos have become a mainstream form of self expression.

Now that most people, including employers, are cool with tattoos the career website Zippia looked at data to find out which tattoo is the most popular in each state.

According to Zippia:

"It is more acceptable now than ever to have tattoos in the workplace. One-third of companies are perfectly fine with visible tattoos. Others exist in a grey area where a small tattoo wouldn't sway them from their ideal candidate."

Zippia used Google Trends to find which tattoo was the most desired by each state by looking at an entire year's worth of data.

"Google searches are a great way to learn more about people, because it's become one of the main ways people do research. In fact, people use it for everything from asking why the sky is blue to figuring out what to get permanently inked on their body."

What is Oklahoma's most sought out tattoo?

"No regrets."

Just make sure it's spelled correctly.

Other popular tattoos across the U.S. include animals (mostly foxes and cats), zodiac signs, or for sports teams.

