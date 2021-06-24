Country Music Hall of Fame Reveals Opening Date For Martina McBride Exhibit

The Country Music Hall of Fame revealed that its upcoming exhibit will be dedicated to Martina McBride.

The Country Music Hall of Fame says that the exhibit will encompass McBride’s “journey from performing in her family’s band as a child to becoming an award-winning country music artist with an enduring career delivering substantive and socially aware hit songs.”

McBride is hailed as one of the most powerful voices in the industry, with four CMA Female Vocalist of the Year awards. She and her husband — who eventually became production manager for Garth Brooks — moved from Kansas to Nashville in 1990. Her first major label released in 1992, and her career has been on the rise ever since. McBride earned the Cliffie Stone Icon Award for her contributions to country music from the Academy of Country Music in 2019, the Hall of Fame said in its announcement of the exhibit on Wednesday (June 23).

“Martina McBride has been creating powerful, socially conscious country music for more than 25 years,” said museum CEO Kyle Young. “Her anthems of personal empowerment have addressed the challenges women face and contributed a much-needed perspective to the genre. The empathy at the core of her music informs her life offstage, where she advocates for female artists.”

Next year, McBride will mark three decades as a recording artist, the Country Music Hall of Fame notes, detailing milestones in the “Independence Day” singer’s influential career.

The exhibit was initially planned to open sooner, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed back the opening date.

“Postponing the exhibit opening last year due to the pandemic was a difficult decision but the right one,” said McBride. “It did, however, allow us more time to plan and dig through my archive to find several truly special artifacts. I’m excited to finally be able to let everyone see what we’ve created. Having an exhibit in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is something I’ve had on my dream list for a long, long time. Being able to share moments and mementos from my life and career with my fans and country music fans from all over the world is both humbling and exciting. I’m so grateful to be a part of country music.”

Martina McBride: The Power of Her Voice is slated to open July 30, 2021 and run through August 7, 2022.

Find out more about the upcoming exhibit here.