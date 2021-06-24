Lexington-Based Steakhouse Announces Opening Date For Louisville Location

Lexington-based steakhouse Malone's has finally set an opening date for it's first Louisville location.

The Malone's in the Paddock Shops off Brownsboro Road will open on Tuesday, June 29, WDRB reported.

"This city has been through a lot. They deserve a nice, new, exciting spot to come out and just have a fun time," George Carpenter Jr. previously told the station. Carpenter is a managing partner at Bluegrass Hospitality Group of Lexington, which owns Malone's, Drake’s, and other Kentucky restaurants.

The Louisville location has been years in the making. Louisville Business First reported in 2019 that BHG spent five years looking at different Louisville locations before deciding on the Paddock Shops.

Malone's will be one of the largest restaurants in Louisville. It will be 18,000 square feet split across two stories, and it includes two kitchens.

The restaurant will be able to host up to 500 guests at one time, but that will depend on if Malone's is able to hire enough staff, Carpenter previously said.

The Paddock Shops location will also have a Harry's American Bar and Grill inside.