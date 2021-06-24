Looks Like Quavo Did Repossess Saweetie's Bentley — And He's Selling It

It seems Quavo is trying to make money after gifting Saweetie her 2020 Bentley.

After the Migos rapper claimed that he took the vehicle back on Culture III, TMZ reported that the exact same car is listed for sale for $279,888 on the luxury car dealership website, Jakes Motorcars. As for the description, the GTC V8 convertible is being marketed as a used luxury vehicle in "pristine" condition with only 2,191 miles. The listing even makes mention of the "icy" headrests that Quavo had customized for his former flame.

Quavo and Saweetie announced their breakup in March. The split was followed by reports that he was unfaithful and repossessed the vehicle after their separation. Saweetie appeared to still have the car in April when she shared her #BestFriendsChallenge clip, but confirmation seemingly arrived when Culture III dropped. "She had it her way, now she out of a Bentley," Quavo rapped on the Drake-featured "Having Our Way."