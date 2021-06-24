Oklahoma City Is Among The Best Run Cities In America

Running a city effectively is a tall order, and according to experts, Oklahoma City does a pretty good job.

WalletHub compared the operating efficiency of 150 of the largest U.S. cities to see which ones managed best.

According to the study, Oklahoma City was ranked as the #13 best run city in America, which makes it the best run city in Oklahoma.

The city placed #88 for quality of city services, but was #8 for total budget per capita. The city's overall rank was pretty high considering that it rated pretty poorly for health (#145), and infrastructure and pollution (#148).

Tulsa is listed as the #39 best run city.

According to the study, here are the top 20 best-run cities in America:

Nampa, ID Boise, ID Fort Wayne, IN Nashua, NH Lexington-Fayette, KY Lincoln, NE Durham, NC Rapid City, SD Las Cruces, NM Virginia Beach, VA Raleigh, NC Missoula, MT Oklahoma City, OK Manchester, NH Provo, UT Sioux Falls, SD Billings, MT Madison, WI Chesapeake, VA Huntington Beach, CA



