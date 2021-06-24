Pittsburgh Steelers Announce Major Changes To Training Camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers will not be holding their 2021 raining camp as initially planned.

In a statement from team spokesman Burt Lauten shared on their verified social media accounts, the Steelers announced they won't be holding training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe with fans on campus as their plan was not approved to the NFL's COVID-19 protocols.

Training camp will, instead, be slated to begin in late July at both Heinz Field and the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

The Steelers said they will host fans at Heinz Field for a select number of practices once their practice schedule is finalized.

"We are disappointed we won't be holding our 2021 training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, PA. We were prepared to safely host training camp on campus with fans, but unfortunately our plan was not approved due to the NFL's COVID-19 protocols.

"We will now have training camp, which is slated to begin in late July, split between Heinz Field and the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Once our practice schedule is finalized, we will announce plans to host fans at Heinz Field for a select number of practices.

"We appreciate the support of Saint Vincent College and the Latrobe community, and we look forward to returning to campus in 2022."