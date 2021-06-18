Steelers Could Trade For Local Favorite: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers could acquire a hometown star via trade, according to a recent report.

Chris Roling of Bleacher Report compiled a list of "one trade each NFL team should offer before 2021 training camp starts," which included the Steelers offering a 2022 fourth-round pick to the New England Patriots in exchange for Jefferson Hills native Chase Winovich.

Winovich, who was selected at No. 77 overall in the third-round of the 2019 NFL Draft, is entering his third season in New England.

The former University of Michigan standout was limited to just 58% of the Patriots' defensive snaps, yet still recorded 5.5 sacks for the second consecutive season.

"After a roster reset, the Patriots might be willing to let a versatile piece like that go for the right price," Roling wrote. "It's the type of low-cost move the Steelers are capable of making into a big win on the field given the unit Winovich would join."

While Winovich could fill the Steelers' void left by Bud Dupree singing with the Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh is already expected to have the best pass rush in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.

Given that the Steelers use a 3-4 defense, outside linebackers were included as edge defenders in the rankings.

Additionally, head coach Mike Tomlin seems to already have Dupree's replacement pegged in Alex Highsmith, who PFF also acknowledged as a potential breakout star in 2021.

"Highsmith finished his rookie season with a higher pass-rush win rate (16.5%) than Dupree (13.7%) last year. He joins a group that already features T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward, Stephon Tuitt, and Tyson Alualu, all of whom made PFF’s list of the top 32 players at their respective positions entering the 2021 NFL season. That group will look to match a league-leading 45.1% pressure rate in 2020.

As a rookie, Highsmith started five games in the absence of Dupree, who experienced a season-ending ALC tear in December.

In April, Tomlin not only confirmed that Highsmith will continue to serve as the Steelers' starting outside linebacker amid Dupree's decision to sign with the Tennessee Titans as a free agent this offseason, but also credited his "natural maturation" during a pre-draft press conference alongside general manager Kevin Colbert.

"In regards to the loss of Bud and the expectations and the depth and things at that position, the lynchpin to that entire discussion is the natural maturation of Alex Highsmith from Year 1 to Year 2,” Tomlin said. “You know the standard of expectations that we have for our young players moving from [Year] 1 to [Year] 2. He could be the poster boy for that. We need a significant rise in terms of all areas of play from him. But I also think it’s reasonable to expect it given what he’s been exposed to, given the quality young man that he is and his work ethic and the environment we intend to put him in. I think it’s reasonable to expect him to rise up and meet the challenges.”

Highsmith appeared in all 16 games during his rookie season, recording 48 total tackles, 2.0 sacks, five tackle for loss and six QB hits in 2020.

The pass rush also includes T.J. Watt, who is coming off yet another dominant season in which he was a finalist for the 2020 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award won by Pittsburgh native and former University of Pitt standout Aaron Donald.

Watt earned a 91.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus after leading the NFL in sacks (15) and tackles for loss (26), while also recording 53 tackles, one interception, two forced fumbles and 41 QB hits.

Photo: Getty Images