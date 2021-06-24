Provo Grassfire Burns 'Dangerously Close' To Multiple Homes

A grassfire burned in an open field on the border of Orem and Provo on Wednesday, and it came dangerously close to multiple homes, reported 2 KUTV.

Authorities were alerted to a fire sometime around 2:40 pm. burning near 320 W. River Park Drive in Provo and 400 North Palisades in Orem, according to Captain Sam Armstrong.

Crews arrived quickly and immediately went to work to put out the flames. Light winds were pushing the fire west across the field, directly toward three homes that bordered the open field.

Armstrong said:

"With the extreme dry conditions we've been experiencing during the drought, even a light wind like we had this afternoon can quickly push a grassfire dangerously close to homes and building."

The fire started by an ATV that was dragging a tow-behind mower, cutting the high grass in the field. The mower hit a rock, causing a spark which ignited the grass.

Crews were able to keep the burned land under four acres.

Armstrong said:

"This is an example of how significant Utah’s fire danger is, and will remain through these hot drought conditions."