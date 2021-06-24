Steelers Targeting Veteran After Releasing DeCastro: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers may already have already decided on a replacement for David DeCastro.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Steelers have been in talks with veteran Trai Turner, who "proclaimed himself 100% healthy" during a recent visit, prior to Pittsburgh releasing DeCastro on Thursday (June 24).

"A potential David DeCastro replacement could be on the way: Source said the #Steelers are having talks with free agent G Trai Turner," Rapoport tweeted. "No deal yet. But he did visit recently and proclaimed himself 100% healthy."

Turner, a five-time former Pro Bowler, spent his first six seasons with the Carolina Panthers before joining the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020 and starting nine games.