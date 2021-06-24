These Are The Highest-Rated Food Trucks In Seattle

Food trucks have captivated both tourists and locals with their unique approaches to small dishes. You can find them just about anywhere, and like restaurants, their flavor profiles and menus can vary drastically.

Yelp ranked the highest-rated food trucks that travel the streets of Seattle, bringing their delightful dishes wherever they go. These are the Top 10 mobile eateries in the city, according to the website.

"Tried their chicken momos (the best), beef momos, veg pakoras, potato and cheese balls.. everything was really good but I personally loved their chicken momos.. the sauce gives these momos a very nice flavor and I wanted more of that sauce." -- Jane M.