Trick Daddy Doubles Down On Beyoncé: 'I Don't Think She Can Sang'

Trick Daddy isn’t backing down on his claims about Beyoncé.

During a recent call on Clubhouse, the Miami rapper, 46, shared an unpopular opinion about the icon, while discussing female artists. "Beyoncé ain't trying to give back to music, and Beyoncé don't write music. Beyoncé can't sing," he said, adding that JAY-Z "ain’t never won the greatest rapper alive" title.

As you’d expect, Trick Daddy was the target of the BeyHive after the claims went viral, but the rapper didn’t share an ounce of regret when he appeared on BNC News to double down on the remarks. "To me, a singer is a Stephanie Mills, a singer is a Whitney Houston, a Mariah Carey, an Alicia Keys, an Adele,” he told Marc Lamont Hill during the interview. "To me, a singer is somebody that can go to church and give you the word…I’m from the South so singing and sanging is different things."

While he doesn't consider her a "sanger," the rapper did show love to her as a performer. “Have I ever seen anybody perform better than her? No. But I don’t think she’s a singer…She’s a singer, but I don’t think she can sang. That’s my unpopular opinion,” he continued.

As for the vicious backlash for his comments, Trick Daddy said that he isn't phased by the hate. "Good support, man, good job what y’all doing, but I grew up with roaches. I’m more afraid of roaches than bees.'"