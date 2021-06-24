Feedback

Utah Woman Leading Efforts To Save Fireflies

By Ginny Reese

June 24, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Did you know fireflies can be found in Utah? Many residents in the state had no idea.

Diane Thompson Garcia said, "This is a firefly habitat." Garcia owns the Thompson Century Farm, which has been a part of her family since 1852, reported FOX 13 Now.

The farm has increased awareness of the fireflies in recent years. However, many Utahns are still clueless to the fact that fireflies reside in the state.

Garcia said, "They need three things for the perfect environment. They need moist wet soils year round, they need tall grasses like what we see here, and they need dark skies."

Her farm has no problem providing the wet soils and tall grasses, however the dark skies have become increasingly more difficult to achieve over her farm in recent years. The land surrounding her farm has been developed into neighborhoods.

Garcia said, "If there’s too much light they’ll die out because they won’t mate and they won’t have a next generation."

Fireflies need darker skies during their mating season, which typically takes place in June and July. Males take flight and the bugs shine their lights to allow them to find one another. Artificial lights confuse them.

Garcia said, "Now, the street lights that are in this development called ‘Annie’s Acres’, those street lights are now dark sky compliant."

Learn more about Garcia's farm by clicking here.

Chat About Utah Woman Leading Efforts To Save Fireflies

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.