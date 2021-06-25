3 Washington Cities Are Among The Best- & Worst- Run Cities In America

The COVID-19 pandemic has posed challenges to both citizens and officials. Not only does local leadership have to determine the best needs for the people, but they have to do so within the city's limited resources and budget. Things can get more complicated the larger a city becomes, like Chicago, New York, and San Francisco.

Even without a pandemic or crisis to worry about, running a city is a tall order.

WalletHub set out to see which cities are helming the way and which ones are seeing some pitfalls. They looked at various metrics to determine their rankings, and 150 American cities made the list -- including three from Washington.

Here are the Washington cities featured and their overall ranks:

Spokane (No. 61)

Seattle (No. 114)

Tacoma (No. 139)

This means that Spokane is considered the best-run city in the whole state, according to the study. Seattle and Tacoma fall on the other side of the coin, meaning they're faltering when it comes to running their respective areas.

Researchers noted that Seattle actually made it in the Top 10 when it came to education. Spokane and Tacoma also got shout-outs for their outstandingly high school graduation rates.

To see where other cities placed in the study, click here.