FAA Cleared Way To Rename Las Vegas Airport

The Federal Aviation Administration has officially cleared the way to rename Las Vegas' airport. It will be renamed for former U.S. Senate Democrat Harry Reid.

Reid represented Nevada in the United States Senate and House of Representatives.

Private funds are still needed to get the project up and running. The funds will cover changes to the airport signs as well as other costs.

The FAA said in a letter that it had "finished the necessary processing steps" after the Clark County Department of Aviation requested the name change all the way back in April.

According to the FAA, Las Vegas was the seventh-busiest airport in the whole country in 2020.

Joe Rajchel, airport spokesman, said that one condition of renaming the airport was getting donations from private parties to pay for the logistical changes. This will be done in three phases.

Rajchel said, "We estimate the combined cost of these phases will be approximately $7 million, all of which must come by way of private donations."

According to the FAA, the agency "does not name airports" and that the name change was a decision made by the Clark County Board of Commissioners.