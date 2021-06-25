Here Are The Top 5 Food Trucks In Las Vegas
By Ginny Reese
June 25, 2021
Foods trucks are like yummy hidden gems all across the city.
There are food trucks for just about any kind of dish these days, from macaroni and seafood to tacos and snow cones.
With so many food trucks across the city, it may be hard to determine which ones you want to check out. Now worries though, I'm here to help.
Yelp listed the top food trucks in Las Vegas based on ratings.
Here are the top five food trucks in Las Vegas:
RAGING TACOS
The food truck's website states, "The menu stands as a traditionally inspired menu with a modern West-Coast vibe. Each taco is jammed packed with fresh ingredients, flavor and enough of street-food love to keep you wanting more."
STRIPCHEZZE FOOD TRUCK
This food truck serves up delicious, creative grilled cheeses with quirky names.
CHURROS 101
This truck serves up the best authentic Spanish churros. The always-fresh menu includes regular churros, filled churros, horchata de chufa, and Spanish chocolate.
ISLANDTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN
One Facebook user reviewed this food truck, writing, "Garlic Chicken along with all the Flavors they have to offer Straight from the Heart, I Highly Recommend, they set the Bar Really High for 9th Island, Mainland!!!"
BIRRIERIA GONALEZ
This food truck will definitely have you coming back for more. Try the quesataco... it's won't disappoint.