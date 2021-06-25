Here Are The Top 5 Food Trucks In Las Vegas

Foods trucks are like yummy hidden gems all across the city.

There are food trucks for just about any kind of dish these days, from macaroni and seafood to tacos and snow cones.

With so many food trucks across the city, it may be hard to determine which ones you want to check out. Now worries though, I'm here to help.

Yelp listed the top food trucks in Las Vegas based on ratings.

Here are the top five food trucks in Las Vegas:

The food truck's website states, "The menu stands as a traditionally inspired menu with a modern West-Coast vibe. Each taco is jammed packed with fresh ingredients, flavor and enough of street-food love to keep you wanting more."

This food truck serves up delicious, creative grilled cheeses with quirky names.