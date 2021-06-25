Kentucky College Athletes Can Get Paid For Endorsements, Their Image

Kentucky joins a handful of states were college athletes can get paid for endorsement deals starting July 1.

Governor Andy Beshear signed an executive order on Thursday allowing student athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness.

“Those athletes deserve to be compensated for their image and likeness. Think about what image and likeness is? It’s your name. It’s what you look like. It is intrinsically yours. And while I don’t think these athletes mind that they also lift up their school, they deserve to be a part of that as well," Beshear said.

The executive order comes days after the Supreme Court ruled that the NCAA can't limit the education-related benefits for athletes.

Beshaer's order sets up rules around how athletes can get paid. It bars college players for being compensated for playing and schools will be allowed to limit what kind of endorsements players can sign, the Louisville Courier Journal reported.

Both the University of Louisville and the University of Kentucky said they are on board with the governor's decision.

“Bringing the state of Kentucky into competitive balance with other states across the country and, more specifically, the Atlantic Coast Conference is critical,” Vince Tyra, UofL’s vice president for intercollegiate athletics, said in a statement.

Student athletes also voiced their support.

"I don't know if (the executive order) surprises me but it's definitely exciting and now our voices are being heard," Regan Kommor, who will play soccer at Bellarmine University in Louisville, told WLKY.