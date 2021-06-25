Miami Heat Leaps Into Action In Wake Of Condo Building Collapse

When news reached the Miami Heat that a 12-foot condo building collapsed in Miami, Florida, their first instinct was the jump into action.

NBC Miami reported that Heat guard Tyler Herro and assistant coaches Chris Quinn and Eric Glass loaded a truck full of food, water, and other essentials for those in need. When they arrived at the scene, they handed out these supplies to first responders and displaced residents.

A video shared by WPLG reporter Will Manso shows Herro thanking first responders for their heroic efforts. He also revealed that he was working out that morning when he heard the news.

"I know it's got to be hard on you guys, as well, so I appreciate you guys coming out here and responding," he told the crews.