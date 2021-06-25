Pats Legend Rob Ninkovich Shares Bold 2021 Win Total Prediction

New England Patriots legend Rob Ninkovich is optimistic of his former team's chances for a turnaround in 2021.

Despite the team's uncharacteristically bad season in 2020, Ninkovich predicted the Patriots will 11 games during an appearance on ESPN's Get Up! Thursday (June 24) morning.

“Well, with them spending about $200 million in free agency, I think that they’re going to have a successful year,” Ninkovich said. “I’m going with 11 wins. They’re going to be 11-6. They’re going to be right back in the mix for the division. I think they might split between Miami and Buffalo. They’re going to have a couple rough games on the road, going out to LA. So, I’m going 11-6 for the Patriots.”

The Patriots missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008, which coincided with numerous injuries to key players and Tom Brady's decision to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- and eventual seventh Super Bowl victory -- after 20 seasons in New England.

The Pats responded with an uncharacteristically aggressive offseason, which included reaching deals with five of their top targets on the first day of legal tampering totaling $172 million in day-one deals.

New England also brought back two key contributors from their Super Bowl run, acquiring offensive tackle Trent Brown in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders and signing veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy after he was released by the Miami Dolphins in March.

Ninkovich spent the last eight years of his 11-year NFL career with the Patriots, which included winning two Super Bowls (XLIX, LI) and earning a spot on the Patriots 2010s All-Decade Team.