WATCH: Brady Sends A Message To Rodgers, DeChambeau Ahead Of 'The Match'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady appears to be ready for his upcoming The Match golf doubles event.

Brady, who will be playing alongside six-time major champion Phil Mickelson, sent a message to their opponents, fellow NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau ahead of the July 6 event on Tuesday (June 22).

Brady shared a video of himself making three long putts, dedicating each to his two opponents and teammate and tagging all three in a tweet with, "Don't worry boys, far more prestigious tournament coming up on July 6th," likely referencing last weekend's U.S. Open tournament.

"Bryson, this is for you," Brady said before making a long putt.

"Aaron, this one's for you," the seven-time Super Bowl champion added before making another.

"Phil, this is going to be us all day. Get used to seeing this," Brady concluded. "Let's go."