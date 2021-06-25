This Oklahoma City Restaurant Has The Best Wings In The State

Nothing beats biting into a crispy chicken wing. They're usually associated with tailgates and watch parties, but wings are the perfect year-round snack when you want a sharable side that's full of flavor.

That's why Esquire recently published a list of the best wing spot in every state. So where's the best ones in Oklahoma?

Whiskey Cake in Oklahoma City takes the state's top spot. The magazine wrote "Craving some wings but also want to be classy? How about these Thai BBQ duck wings?"

Whiskey Cake's Thai Barbeque Duck Wings are a fancy twist on the traditional buffalo chicken wing. Duck wings are larger and they have to be cooked slower to make them as juicy and tender as chicken wings. Whiskey Cake's wings are tossed with spicy Thai BBQ sauce and garnished with toasted sesame seed, Fresno peppers and cilantro.

The restaurant specializes in serving up locally grown food so there's a good chance the wings came from a farm in Oklahoma or Texas.