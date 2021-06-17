This Oklahoma Bakery Has The Best Cakes In The Whole State

Cake is a staple to tons of celebrations — whether it’s your birthday, your wedding, a Tuesday or any other time you feel like cake is necessary — and a food content hub wants to make sure you get the best one.

Eat This, Not That! sought out the best cakes in every state. Its team shared a list on June 9, revealing the most delicious (and Instagram-worthy) cakes in the country.

“Thanks to reviews, feedback from locals, and bakers' rankings on competition shows, we put together a definitive list of our favorite cakes in the United States,” Eat This, Not That! reads.

So, which cake is the best one in Oklahoma?

According to Eat This, Not That!, it's the chocolate strawberry cake at Rosebeary's Bakery in Oklahoma City.

The study stated:

"It's a family affair at Rosebeary's Bakery where "Wedding Cake Wars" winner Janet Rosebeary's daughters often help out on the weekends. A favorite is the chocolate strawberry cake that has chocolate mousse in between the layers. Sign us up!"

Rosebeary's Bakery can be found at 12100A N May Ave in Oklahoma City.

