This Oregon Restaurant Has The Best Wings In The Whole State

There's nothing like chomping down on some saucy, tender wings.

Whether it's for parties, lunch, or just get-togethers, you can rarely go wrong with wings. That's why Esquire set out to find the best wings in each state.

"We identified places on Yelp with a large number of reviews raving about wings, and then ranked those spots using a variety of factors (including total volume and ratings)," according to the website.

So where can you find the best wings in Oregon?

That honor goes to...

Mama Chow's Kitchen!

Located at SW 2nd Ave & SW Harvey Milk (Stark) St. in Portland, this Asian restaurant will having you coming back for more for their wings, which usually sits on a bed of garlic noodles.