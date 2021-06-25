This Oregon Restaurant Has The Best Wings In The Whole State
By Zuri Anderson
June 25, 2021
There's nothing like chomping down on some saucy, tender wings.
Whether it's for parties, lunch, or just get-togethers, you can rarely go wrong with wings. That's why Esquire set out to find the best wings in each state.
"We identified places on Yelp with a large number of reviews raving about wings, and then ranked those spots using a variety of factors (including total volume and ratings)," according to the website.
So where can you find the best wings in Oregon?
That honor goes to...
Located at SW 2nd Ave & SW Harvey Milk (Stark) St. in Portland, this Asian restaurant will having you coming back for more for their wings, which usually sits on a bed of garlic noodles.
"Wontons and lollipop wings with garlic noodles? We're here for all of it," Esquire wrote.
Checking out their menu on Grubhub, you can also try their laksa, ramen, pho, dumplings, bubble waffles, boba tea, and much more options.
To see where the best wings in every state are, click here.