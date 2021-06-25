This Washington Restaurant Has The Best Wings In The Whole State

There's nothing like chomping down on some saucy, tender wings.

Whether it's for parties, lunch, or just get-togethers, you can rarely go wrong with wings. That's why Esquire set out to find the best wings in each state. So where can you find the best wings in Washington?

That honor goes to...

No Bones Beach Club!

This Seattle business began as a humble food truck before growing into a seller of its iconic wings. They come in a few delicious flavors: buffalo, pineapple red chili, and tropical BBQ.

But, there's something Esquire has to tell you about No Bones' delicious wings:

"We have a confession to make: Washington's best wings aren't actually wings — they're really cauliflower wings, which makes the fact that Yelpers chose them to represent their state all the more impressive."