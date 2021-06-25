Feedback

What To Know About Historic Heat Wave: Burn Bans, Illnesses & More

By Zuri Anderson

June 25, 2021

Global warming, Heatwave hot sun, Climate Change, Climate emergency
Photo: Getty Images

Meteorologists say the heat wave due to slam the Pacific Northwest and most of Washington state starting Friday (June 25) may reach record-breaking levels.

"A massive dome of high pressure will move north over the region, setting up shop near British Columbia, which is a very unusual spot for such a strong heat-center to take hold. As it does so, highs will climb close to 90 in Seattle and Tacoma on Friday afternoon," according to KOMO. Forecasters said these conditions could linger for several days, as well.

Experts warn this heat will be extremely dangerous for both residents and the region. Thanks to low humidity, dry conditions, and scorching temperatures, there's an increased risk of brush and wildfires breaking out.

Various cities and towns across Snohomish County have instituted burn bans in response; these areas include Arlington, Brier, Darrington, Edmonds, Everett, Granite Falls, Gold Bar, Index, Lynnwood, Marysville, Mill Creek, Mountlake Terrace, Monroe, Mukilteo, Snohomish, Stanwood, and Sultan. The county fire marshal also enacted a burn ban in unincorporated areas, KIRO 7 reported.

Seattle may see a high of 103 on Sunday (June 27) and then 104 on Monday (June 28). While this isn't the first time the city has seen triple-digit temps, it's only happened a handful of times since recording began in the 1800s, the National Weather Service said. The last hottest temperature in Seattle was 103 degrees in late July 2009, reporters added.

Residents should also be cautious about how they navigate this hot weather. Officials say people may be more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses like heat stroke and heat exhaustion. Hospitals and medical centers are reportedly prepping for an influx of patients over the next few days.

Western Washington also got an Excessive Heat Watch put into effect for people more sensitive to high temps. Don't forget to check on nearby family, friends, neighbors, and pets during this time, too.

We also compiled a few resources and tips for staying cool during this unprecedented weather.

