2,000-Year-Old Bones Found At Southern Indiana Construction Site

Construction workers in Columbus, Indiana, uncovered the bones of people who lived nearly 2,000 years ago.

The found the human remains in May while digging at the site of a new court building in Bartholomew County. The bones were removed from the site and analyzed by archeologists with the University of Indianapolis.

Archeologists said the bones are somewhere between 2,000 and 3,000 years old.

"The remains weren’t all laid out in a nice skeletal pattern. They are believed to be at least three different portions of three different individuals — an adult male, a preteen and a baby," said Redevelopment Director Heather Pope of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, per The Republic.

The human bones were found with a mix of animal bones. Archeologist said the bones likely belong to Native Americans with the Adena culture, who lived in the Ohio River Valley as far back as 1000 B.C.E.

Archeologist said that the construction site was not the "original resting place" of the bones, which will be turned over to Native American tribes for reburial.

Glass, nails, and other artifacts from the late 1800s or early 1900 were also found at the site, Fox 59 reported.

Construction will continue but it will be monitored in case any other bones are found.