3 University Of Utah Gymnasts Are Heading To The Tokyo Olympics

Three gymnasts from the University of Utah are heading to Tokyo to compete on Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics.

The University of Utah reported that Grace McCallum, MyKayla Skinner, and Kara Eaker are all headed to represent the USA at the Olympic Games.

Both McCallum and Eaker are incoming freshmen at the University of Utah.

At the Olympic Trials on Sunday, all three gymnasts placed in the top seven, which solidified their spots on the team.

Skinner placed her college career on hold to become an elite gymnast once again to fulfill her dream of becoming an Olympic athlete. She placed second on vault and seventh overall on floor at the trials which made that dream come true.

After this weekend's competition, McCallum finished fourth in the all-around with a 112.564, Skinner placed fifth in the all-around with a 112.264, and Eaker placed seventh with a 111.097.

Eaker will be an alternate for Team USA, finishing second on balance beam and sixth on floor.

Here is the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (yes, they're still called that) competition schedule for women's gymnastics so you can cheer on these University of Utah gymnasts: