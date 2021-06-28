Another Longtime Charlotte Favorite Is Closing Its Doors For Good

Another longtime favorite for many in Charlotte has announced it is closing its doors for good after nearly 50 years in business.

Zack's Hamburgers has been serving up its menu for all to enjoy since 1975, but owner George Demopolous confirmed to WCNC that it will shut its doors for the last time later this week.

Zack's was started by Demopolous' parents, James and Anna, in 1975, before he and his wife, Elaine, took over about 15 years later, WSOC reports. Located on the corner of South Boulevard and Scaleybark, Zack's is known for its classic menu of burgers, onion rings and milkshakes, but it is perhaps best known for the Zack's Special, which they call the "Burger of Burgers," the news outlet reports.

When announcing the closure, Demopolous said the the decision came after the family-owned and operated business's continued struggles through the pandemic and the toll it has taken on him and Elaine.

The Charlotte staple's last day is Thursday (July 1).

Zack's is one of many longtime Charlotte businesses that have recently announced their permanent closures. Earlier this month, Price's Chicken Coop closed its doors for the last time after serving up fired chicken to the Queen City for nearly 60 years.