Can You Guess The Most Common Tattoo People Get In Louisiana?

Tattoos.

They can be a meaningful reminder of significant people or times or simply a fun piece of art you want to proudly display on your body for the rest of your life. Whatever your reason, tattoos are a popular way to make a statement.

Figuring out what you want and where you want it can be a bit difficult for some. Maybe you want to get a tattoo but aren't exactly sure what you want, so you're looking for a bit of inspiration. If so, consider what people around you are getting inked the most.

Zippia recently released a list of the most common tattoo in each state. To determine the list, Zippia used Google Trends data from the past year, saying:

"Google searches are a great way to learn more about people, because it's become one of the main ways people do research. In fact, people use it for everything from asking why the sky is blue to figuring out what to get permanently inked on their body."

So what are Louisianans choosing the most to permanently mark their bodies?

Saints tattoos

Many people in Louisiana are die-hard Saints fans and have chosen to permanently dedicate a space on their body to prove it. But they're not the only ones. Several sports fans in South Carolina are also choosing to get inked with a Clemson tattoo, the most popular choice in the state.

Check out the full list here.