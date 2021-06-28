No, Pat Sajak Is Not Getting A Tattoo To 'Look Cool'

Tabloids will write just about anything to sell papers. From celebrities to aliens, if they can think up a headline, they'll run with it, which means you can't always believe what you read in them.

In a recent issue of The Globe, they ran a story about Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak. In it, they say that the 74-year-old is "trying to keep in step with young fans." They quote an "insider" as saying, "He's so desperate to be cool and he's even talking about getting a tattoo and pierced ear."

While Sajak might have made a few headlines in recent months, including allegedly making fun of a contestant's lisp and having some testy and icy exchanges with contestants, he is still very beloved by viewers of all ages. That was made no more clear than in the past few weeks when Pat shared two very personal items on air. First, he announced that his son, Patrick, had completed medical school and is now Dr. Sajak. Then, on another show, Pat revealed that his longtime companion, Stella, his dog of 12 years, had passed away.

Both of those announcements received outpourings of love on social media, showing that Sajak has millions of fans and that The Globe is wrong about the tattoo, the piercing and other things included in the story like how Pat is "dying his hair and it's even blonder than Vanna's," and that he is "trying to be in tune with the younger fan base by learning the lingo and gestures."

The article goes on to claim that Sajak "feels he's got to compete with all those other daytime hosts, not just in the game show world, especially younger ones like Kelly Clarkson." However, in his 40 years of hosting Wheel of Fortune, Sajak has seen hosts of other shows come and go and hasn't needed any tattoos, and as he continues hosting, he still doesn't need any ink.

