Can You Guess The Most Common Tattoo People Get In North Carolina?

Tattoos.

They can be a meaningful reminder of significant people or times or simply a fun piece of art you want to proudly display on your body for the rest of your life. Whatever your reason, tattoos are a popular way to make a statement.

Figuring out what you want and where you want it can be a bit difficult for some. Maybe you want to get a tattoo but aren't exactly sure what you want, so you're looking for a bit of inspiration. If so, consider what people around you are getting inked the most.

Zippia recently released a list of the most common tattoo in each state. To determine the list, Zippia used Google Trends data from the past year, saying:

"Google searches are a great way to learn more about people, because it's become one of the main ways people do research. In fact, people use it for everything from asking why the sky is blue to figuring out what to get permanently inked on their body."

So what are North Carolinians choosing the most to permanently mark their bodies?

Wedding Band tattoos

Rings may be the most traditional way to mark that you are married, but many people in North Carolina are choosing a more permanent way to show they are taken. Whether they don't enjoy wearing jewelry or they just never want to be without a symbol of their love, this matching couples tattoo is a growing trend across the state.

Check out the full list here.