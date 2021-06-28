Can You Guess The Most Common Tattoo People Get In Tennessee?

Tattoos.

They can be a meaningful reminder of significant people or times or simply a fun piece of art you want to proudly display on your body for the rest of your life. Whatever your reason, tattoos are a popular way to make a statement.

Figuring out what you want and where you want it can be a bit difficult for some. Maybe you want to get a tattoo but aren't exactly sure what you want, so you're looking for a bit of inspiration. If so, consider what people around you are getting inked the most.

Zippia recently released a list of the most common tattoo in each state. To determine the list, Zippia used Google Trends data from the past year, saying:

"Google searches are a great way to learn more about people, because it's become one of the main ways people do research. In fact, people use it for everything from asking why the sky is blue to figuring out what to get permanently inked on their body."

So what are Tennesseans choosing the most to permanently mark their bodies?

Home tattoos

Instead of getting too specific about hometowns or the Volunteer State in general, the most common tattoo people in Tennessee get is "home." This symbolic gesture of the love they have for where the live will carry on throughout their lives, guaranteeing they will take a little piece of home with them wherever they go.

