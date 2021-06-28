This Nevada City Is Among 'Best And Cheapest' Places To Celebrate July 4th

Independence Day is just around the corner and celebrations are already starting.

Celebrations were put on hold last year in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, but this year they're back.

President Joe Biden even expressed that he hopes this Fourth of July will mark the country's "independence from the virus."

So where will the best celebrations take place?

WalletHub set out to discover which cities are the "best and cheapest to celebrate this star-spangled occasion" by comparing the 100 largest US cities based on how well they balance holiday cost and fun.

According to the study, Las Vegas was among the best cities for the celebrations.

The city came in at number 12 overall on the list. Vegas was 12th overall for attractions and activities, 18th overall for affordability, and 19th overall for Fourth of July celebrations.

According to the study, here are the top 20 best cities for celebrating the Fourth of July:

New York, NY San Francisco, CA Chicago, IL Minneapolis, MN Atlanta, GA Los Angeles, CA Seattle, WA Washington, D.C. San Diego, CA St. Paul, MN New Orleans, LA Las Vegas, Nv Buffalo, NY Orlando, FL Omaha, NE St. Louis, MO Honolulu, HI Milwaukee, WI Dallas, TX Philadephia, PA

Click here to see the full study.