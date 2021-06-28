Michigan Woman Shocked When She Discovers She Won $1M On Scratch-Off Ticket

A Michigan woman thought she had won $5,000 off a scratch-off ticket, but to her surprise, she won $1 million.

According to WLUC, the woman bought the winning 20X Cashword Instant Game from Holiday in Ontonagon.

The lucky winner says she knew she had several words from the crossword but thought the amount she won was $5,000. "Just to be sure, I scanned the ticket with the Lottery app, and that's when the shock hit me. I showed my daughter and son-in-law, and they started jumping up and down! We were all so excited!"

She decided to receive a one-time lump-sum payment of nearly $634,000. She plans to use the money to pay bills, buy new toys, and then invest her leftover money.

"Winning is a weird feeling. I'm not sure it'll really hit me until the check is in the bank," the woman added.

If interested in participating in other Michigan Lotteries, the next Michigan Powerball drawing is estimated to be worth $88 million. The numbers will be pulled on Wednesday, June 30, at 9:59 p.m.

The Mega Millions drawing is also this week. It has an estimated jackpot of $61 million and will be held Tuesday, June 29, at 10 p.m.

For more information on the Michigan Lottery, you can check out the official Michigan Lottery website. You will also find instant tickets on the website, featured raffles, and plenty of other online lottery games.