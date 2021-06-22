Michigan Woman Stunned After Winning $1 Million On Scratch-Off Lotto Ticket

A 60-year-old Michigan woman won $1 million on a scratch-off lotto ticket.

According to MLive, the lucky woman won her big prize from a Red Hot Millions instant game ticket. "I have played instant games for years and never really expected to win this much. It's stunning! Winning has lifted a weight off my shoulders and means I can enjoy the time I have left here with my family," the woman said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mike's Beverage Warehouse in Taylor.

The woman decided to receive a one-time lump-sum payment of $634,000 and plans to use the money to pay off her house and help her husband retire early.

If interested in participating in other Michigan Lotteries, the next Michigan Powerball drawing is estimated to be worth $63 million. The numbers will be pulled on Wednesday, June 23, at 7:59 p.m.

The Lotto 47 drawing is also this week. It has an estimated jackpot of $13.3 million and will be held Wednesday, June 23, at 4:29 p.m.

