Oklahomans Will Have To Pay More If They Drive This Kind Of Car

Electric vehicles are becoming increasingly popular in the United States, but Oklahomans will soon have to pay more for the privilege of going gas free.

Starting in 2022, owners of fully electric cars will have to pay $110 a year to register their vehicle, The Oklahoman reported. Owners of most plug-in hybrid vehicles will have to pay $82 annually.

Starting in 2024, electric vehicle owners will have to pay 3 cents per kilowatt hour at most electric vehicle charging stations. The tax won't be levied at slower charging stations or for people who plug in at home. Currently, it costs around $2.12 in Oklahoma to charge up enough to drive 100 miles, according to MarketWatch.

The new tax and fees were signed into law in April to make up for the lost revenue from the state's gas tax. As more drivers pick electric or more fuel efficient vehicles, the state loses out on the gas tax money, which goes towards maintaining roads and bridges.

“One of the main sources of funding for Oklahoma’s roads and bridges comes from fuel taxes, but as electric vehicles have become more popular, it’s clear we must find a fair way to ensure those EV drivers are helping support our transportation infrastructure as well,” state Sen. Zack Taylor, R-Seminole, previously told KFOR. Taylor was one of two lawmakers who wrote the law.