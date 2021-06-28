Olivia Rodrigo Reveals Ghost Story While Eating Spicy Wings On 'Hot Ones'

Olivia Rodrigo was in the hot seat — and the wings cranked up the heat even more.

The “Driver’s License” songstress appeared on the YouTube show Hot Ones with Sean Evans, dishing before ever taking a bite that she is “the worst with spice.”

Rodrigo, 18, thinks bell peppers are spicy, she admitted.

But that didn’t stop her from powering through and stomaching hot wings that get increasingly spicy as she answers interview questions.

Amid the questions about Rodrigo’s musical origins, video shoots, quarantine probs and an egg-cellent pop quiz, the “Good 4 U” singer-songwriter revealed why she doesn’t “F--- with ghosts” — her mother had an encounter with one.

Here’s what Rodrigo said during the Hot Ones interview:

"My mom grew up in Wisconsin, and her parents had this nice house that they got for really cheap. One day, she woke up to go to the bathroom and she saw a man standing at the top of the stairs, and she didn't tell anyone until 25 years later, and my grandma was like, 'Oh, you know the reason we got the house for so cheap was because somebody died in the basement — a man died in the basement,' which blew my mind... I don't have any (ghost stories) myself and hopefully never will."

