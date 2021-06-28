Team USA Will Wear Kim Kardashian's Skims During Tokyo Olympics

Kim Kardashian just scored a major collaboration on an international stage.

Kardashian's shapewear and loungewear company Skims will join Ralph Lauren and Levi's as a brand partner with Team USA. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Skims will provide the official undergarments, pajamas and loungewear for athletes on Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics next month.

"Ever since I was 10 years old, I've heard every single detail about the Olympics from my stepdad," the beauty mogul said on Monday (June 28). "As I would watch the athletes compete, I would grow to understand the dedication and honor being a part of the Olympics embodied."

Kardashian said that when she received the call inviting the brand to partner with Team USA, "every moment I've spent admiring the strength and energy from the sidelines came full circle," referencing Caitlyn Jenner's successful Olympic run during the 1970s.

"I traveled [with] my stepdad and family to all different cities for the Olympic trials, the Olympics and track meets of [Jenner's] and at every stop I would buy an Olympic t-shirt as a souvenir."