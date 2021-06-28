Team USA Will Wear Kim Kardashian's Skims During Tokyo Olympics
By Sarah Tate
June 28, 2021
Kim Kardashian just scored a major collaboration on an international stage.
Kardashian's shapewear and loungewear company Skims will join Ralph Lauren and Levi's as a brand partner with Team USA. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Skims will provide the official undergarments, pajamas and loungewear for athletes on Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics next month.
"Ever since I was 10 years old, I've heard every single detail about the Olympics from my stepdad," the beauty mogul said on Monday (June 28). "As I would watch the athletes compete, I would grow to understand the dedication and honor being a part of the Olympics embodied."
Kardashian said that when she received the call inviting the brand to partner with Team USA, "every moment I've spent admiring the strength and energy from the sidelines came full circle," referencing Caitlyn Jenner's successful Olympic run during the 1970s.
"I traveled [with] my stepdad and family to all different cities for the Olympic trials, the Olympics and track meets of [Jenner's] and at every stop I would buy an Olympic t-shirt as a souvenir."
Along with the announcement, Kardashian shared photos of some Team USA athletes sporting pieces from the collection, including soccer player Alex Morgan, basketball player A'ja Wilson, Paralympian Scout Bassett, track and field athlete Dalilah Muhammad, and swimmer Haley Anderson.
The collection includes bralettes, boxer briefs, tank tops, briefs, T-shirts, socks, leggings and more all adorned with an American Flag and Olympic rings, THR reports. For everyone not on Team USA, the pieces will be available for purchase in a capsule collection on the Skims website.
The Tokyo Olympics are set to begin Friday, July 23.