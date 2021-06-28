Tom Brady Admits To Taking Rare Loss In Bitcoin Support
By Jason Hall
June 28, 2021
Even Tom Brady is due for a loss every now and then.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion acknowledged that his recent public support of Bitcoin haven't done much for the cryptocurrency's prices.
Brady changed his Twitter profile to include "laser eyes" -- which Bitcoin enthusiasts do to show their "laser focus" on the cryptocurrency's prices rising higher -- in May. However, the price has fallen nearly 40% from $56,245 to $34,665 ever since Brady made the Twitter avatar change, according to Coin Metrics via CNBC.
“Alright the laser eyes didn’t work. Anyone have any ideas?” Brady said, quote-tweeting Blockworks co-founder Jason Yanowitz, who pointed out the price drop.
Bitcoin had a strong start to 2021 and reached its all-time high of nearly $65,000 in April, but has since almost wiped out all of its triple-digit gains.
Brady, who launched his own NFT company in April, said he was a "big believer" in cryptocurrencies and confirmed he'd purchased digital coins during the CoinDesk Consensus 2021 forum.
Photo: Getty Images