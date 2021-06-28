WATCH: WWE-Style Gender Reveal Video Goes Viral

A New Jersey couple's unique gender reveal has gone viral.

Ronald Cameron and his partner, Kayla Peterson, of Cinnaminson, threw a WWE-style gender reveal to announce they were expecting a baby girl, Action News in Philadelphia reports.

Kayla's father, Gervase Peterson, a former contestant from the first season of Survivor, said they wanted to do something special for Kayla, a huge WWE fan, and Ronald, who is a middle school wrestling coach and trains in mixed martial arts.

Gervase said he came up with the idea to setup a makeshift grass wrestling ring outside Kayla's house with blue and pink PVC pipes to hold up the ropes and two wrestlers representing "Team Girl" and "Team Boy."