WATCH: WWE-Style Gender Reveal Video Goes Viral
By Jason Hall
June 28, 2021
A New Jersey couple's unique gender reveal has gone viral.
Ronald Cameron and his partner, Kayla Peterson, of Cinnaminson, threw a WWE-style gender reveal to announce they were expecting a baby girl, Action News in Philadelphia reports.
Kayla's father, Gervase Peterson, a former contestant from the first season of Survivor, said they wanted to do something special for Kayla, a huge WWE fan, and Ronald, who is a middle school wrestling coach and trains in mixed martial arts.
Gervase said he came up with the idea to setup a makeshift grass wrestling ring outside Kayla's house with blue and pink PVC pipes to hold up the ropes and two wrestlers representing "Team Girl" and "Team Boy."
Action News reports the wrestlers were played by Ronald's brothers, Shawn Ruffin (Team Boy) and Anthony Cameron (Team Girl), while Gervase served as the referee and Kayla's brother, Gunner Peterson, interfered with a chair shot.
Anthony scored a pinfall over Shawn to reveal that the happy couple was expecting a baby girl.
Kayla and Ronald said they plan to take inspiration from their favorite wrestlers while deciding on a name for the child, but hadn't yet revealed their choice.
Ronald also joked that should they have more children they may decided "to do a ladder match next time" for a gender reveal.