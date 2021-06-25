WWE Releases Writer Who Said They Didn't Require Her To Know Wrestling

Sapp reports the negative fan reaction to Mobley's podcast appearance had "little to nothing to do with the decision for WWE to let her go," but was "more of an internal concern" and wasn't sure what she was told by the company.

Sapp also reports WWE released several in-ring competitors including the tag-team Ever-Rise (Chase Parker and Matt Martel), Fandango and Ariya Daivari.

WWE has had several rounds of firings since April 15, which included an initial round involving former Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Mickie James, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas, Wesley Blake and Samoa Joe, who has since been re-hired in a new role for the NXT brand.

A second round of releases on May 20 included eight individuals from the NXT brand: Alexander Wolfe, Jessamyn Duke, Vanessa Borne, Kavita Devi, Skyler Story, Ezra Judge and referees Drake Wuertz and Jake Clemons.

A third round of releases on June 2 included former Universal Champion Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett.

Veteran RAW commentator Tom Phillips was also released by the company weeks after being replaced by MLB Network anchor Adnan Virk, days after Virk "mutually agreed to part ways" with the company after just seven episodes.