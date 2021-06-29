1 Utah City Among 'Best Cities To Get (And Stay) Married'

It's summer time, which means tons of people are gearing up to tie the knot and 2021 is projected to have the biggest-ever wedding season.

But, some cities are more suited for marriage than others.

LawnStarter ranked the 150 biggest cities in the US and determined which were best for marriage and staying married. They used "11 key indicators of nuptial success" to determine the list.

One Utah city placed near the top of the list.

Salt Lake City came in at number 29 overall. Salt Lake ranked 22nd for wedding-friendliness and 25th for unmarried population. The city had an overall score of 48.17, just over 26 points below the number one city, which was Fremont, California.

According to the list, here are the top 25 cities for getting and staying married:

Fremont, CA Jersey City, NJ Glendale, CA Arlington, VA Santa Ana, CA Oakland, CA Honolulu, HI Santa Clarita, CA Washington, DC San Francisco, CA Ontario, CA Irvine, CA Rancho Cucamonga, CA Newark, NJ Fort Lauderdale, FL Orlando, FL Providence, RI Tacoma, WA Anaheim, CA Plano, TX San Jose, CA Irving, TX Santa Rosa, CA Fontana, CA Chesapeake, VA

